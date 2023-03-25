PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,400,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

