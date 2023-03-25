PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £125.28 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($153.85).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £122.75 ($150.74).
PayPoint Price Performance
LON:PAY opened at GBX 467 ($5.73) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 453 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 660 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £338.86 million, a P/E ratio of 934.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.02.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
About PayPoint
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
