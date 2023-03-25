PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £125.28 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($153.85).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £122.75 ($150.74).

PayPoint Price Performance

LON:PAY opened at GBX 467 ($5.73) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 453 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 660 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £338.86 million, a P/E ratio of 934.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.02.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,200.00%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About PayPoint

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.