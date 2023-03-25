Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $578,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

