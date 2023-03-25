Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.