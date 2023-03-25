PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

