PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.