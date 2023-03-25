PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $179.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59.
About PepsiCo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.