PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $179.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

