Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.62% of Perficient worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient Trading Up 0.5 %

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

