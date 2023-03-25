Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 203 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

