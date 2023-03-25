Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 666626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

