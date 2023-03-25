Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

