Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

