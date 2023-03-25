Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.