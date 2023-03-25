Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

