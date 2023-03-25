Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

