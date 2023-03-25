Pflug Koory LLC Sells 382 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $19,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.