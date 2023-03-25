Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.