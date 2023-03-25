Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $39.00 at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

