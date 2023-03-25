Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $39.00 at JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.