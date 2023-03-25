Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 242389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

