Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 6.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,420,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,528,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

