Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 6.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,420,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,528,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
