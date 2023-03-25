PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 15,124 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PLBY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
