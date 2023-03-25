PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Lance Barton Sells 30,326 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,622.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PLBY Group Price Performance
PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PLBY Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.