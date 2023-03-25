PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Lance Barton Sells 30,326 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,622.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in PLBY Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 384,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.