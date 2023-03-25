Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.