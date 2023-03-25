Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PMP stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,608.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.27. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Thursday.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

