Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.10 and last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 4305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

