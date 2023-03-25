Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £78,157.04 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.28), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($95,980.65).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 99 ($1.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 1.23. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.69 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.92).

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.