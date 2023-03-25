Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.23) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.30 ($1.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,020.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Howell acquired 18,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £19,902.56 ($24,441.31). Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

