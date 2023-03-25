Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 274,307 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,106,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,775 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

