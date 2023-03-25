Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,287,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

