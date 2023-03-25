Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,129,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.