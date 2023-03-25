Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,042,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

