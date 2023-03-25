Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,407,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

