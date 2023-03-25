Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,946,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

