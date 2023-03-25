Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,267 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,841,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.