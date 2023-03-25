Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.57 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

