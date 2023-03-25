Private Trust Co. NA Buys 10,938 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

