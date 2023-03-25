Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.