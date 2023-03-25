Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

