Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS opened at $312.57 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average of $345.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

