Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

