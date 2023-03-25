Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.