ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProFrac traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 194,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 459,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

