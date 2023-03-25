ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

