ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 1,541,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,847,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,417.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

