ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.62. 1,162,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,828,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

