Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

