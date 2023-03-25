PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

