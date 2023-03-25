Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Issued By SVB Leerink

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HilleVax in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HilleVax by 753.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HilleVax by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

