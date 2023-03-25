Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Issued By SVB Leerink

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HilleVax in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.
HilleVax Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
