Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

