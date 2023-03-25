Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.